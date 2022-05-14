Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shehbaz, Hamza evade indictment in money laundering case, again

PM's in London for cancer treatment, counsel says

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, once again, avoided indictment in the Rs16b money laundering case.

Lahore's Special Court (Central-I) set Wednesday date for the framing of charges against them and ordered Shehbaz and Hamza to ensure their presence.

At the onset of the hearing Wednesday, Shehbaz's lawyer Mohammad Amjad Pervaiz, submitted an application on his, seeking exemption from appearance.

He stated the prime minister was suffering from cancer and was in London for treatment. He said the prime minister was scheduled to return May 13, but he had a doctor's appointment Wednesday for his checkup, which delayed the return.

The prime minister will also go to the UAE to offer his condolences on the passing away of the country's president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. For these reasons, the prime minister was unable to appear in the court, the application added.

The Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan accepted the application and extended Shehbaz and Hamza's pre-arrest bails till May 21.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Farooq Bajwa said the agency had no objection to the exemption application.

Shehbaz and Hamza's counsel Amjad Pervaiz also pleaded the court to defer the framing of charges, citing the merits of the case.

He said Shehbaz had never been associated with the companies in any capacity and had no links to the accounts through which the alleged money laundering was done.

Amjad argued the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government registered the case without any investigation.

Shehbaz and Hamza were booked in the case along Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom. 14 other people were also named in the FIR.

The FIA submitted the challan December 2021, claiming it discovered benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering was done.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hamza Shehbaz Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran assails 'neutrals', chief election commissioner at Mardan rally
Imran assails ‘neutrals’, chief election commissioner at Mardan rally
Karachi blast: new CCTV footage shows two suspects
Karachi blast: new CCTV footage shows two suspects
PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after clashes, protest from Christians
PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after clashes, protest from Christians
Sindh CM wants Sehwan to pay 70% of country's tax
Sindh CM wants Sehwan to pay 70% of country’s tax
Federal ministers: Final decisions to be made in next 48...
Federal ministers: Final decisions to be made in next 48 hours
‘Big decisions’ on card as Sharif brothers meet in London
‘Big decisions’ on card as Sharif brothers meet in London
Gujranwala: 12 passengers killed, 8 injured as speeding vans collided
Gujranwala: 12 passengers killed, 8 injured as speeding vans collided
Rupee remains under pressure as dollar climbs to unprecedented Rs192.53
Rupee remains under pressure as dollar climbs to unprecedented Rs192.53
Sindh CM announces crackdown against terrorists, calls security meeting
Sindh CM announces crackdown against terrorists, calls security meeting
After Imran, former NA speaker, deputy approaches court for review
After Imran, former NA speaker, deputy approaches court for review
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.