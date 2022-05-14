Shehbaz, Hamza evade indictment in money laundering case, again

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, once again, avoided indictment in the Rs16b money laundering case.

Lahore's Special Court (Central-I) set Wednesday date for the framing of charges against them and ordered Shehbaz and Hamza to ensure their presence.

At the onset of the hearing Wednesday, Shehbaz's lawyer Mohammad Amjad Pervaiz, submitted an application on his, seeking exemption from appearance.

He stated the prime minister was suffering from cancer and was in London for treatment. He said the prime minister was scheduled to return May 13, but he had a doctor's appointment Wednesday for his checkup, which delayed the return.

The prime minister will also go to the UAE to offer his condolences on the passing away of the country's president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. For these reasons, the prime minister was unable to appear in the court, the application added.

The Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan accepted the application and extended Shehbaz and Hamza's pre-arrest bails till May 21.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Farooq Bajwa said the agency had no objection to the exemption application.

Shehbaz and Hamza's counsel Amjad Pervaiz also pleaded the court to defer the framing of charges, citing the merits of the case.

He said Shehbaz had never been associated with the companies in any capacity and had no links to the accounts through which the alleged money laundering was done.

Amjad argued the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government registered the case without any investigation.

Shehbaz and Hamza were booked in the case along Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom. 14 other people were also named in the FIR.

The FIA submitted the challan December 2021, claiming it discovered benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering was done.