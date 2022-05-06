Friday, May 6, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  04
HOME > News

Motorway police arrest Mianwali man for hitting Shahbaz Gill’s car

Rule out 'planned attempt' claim

Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Motorway police has arrested the driver and seized the vehicle the who hit ex-PM's aide Shahbaz Gill (Photo: Twitter/ @NHMPofficial)

National Highway and Motorway Police arrested on Friday a man from Mianwali who had hit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill’s vehicle on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M2).

The motorway police also ruled out the claims of a “planned attempt to target” the former PM’s aide.

“Tahir Nazeer, a resident of Muridke, has rented out the vehicle to Wajahat Ali,” the police said. It Ali who was who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to the police, the driver fled the scene after he saw Gill coming out of the car.

“During the initial interrogation, the driver admitted his mistake saying it was just an accident not the planned attempt,” said Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Inam Ghani.

The Muridke police, on the other hand, said that driver was being handed over to Hafizabad police for further investigation.

Gill’s car was rear-ended by another vehicle on the motorway on Thursday which left him injured. Later on, Gill claimed that it was a planned act.

Footage aired by SAMAA TV show a white cross-over SUV lying upturned on the roadside as people gathered around it.

