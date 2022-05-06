Motorway police arrest Mianwali man for hitting Shahbaz Gill’s car

National Highway and Motorway Police arrested on Friday a man from Mianwali who had hit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill’s vehicle on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M2).

The motorway police also ruled out the claims of a “planned attempt to target” the former PM’s aide.

“Tahir Nazeer, a resident of Muridke, has rented out the vehicle to Wajahat Ali,” the police said. It Ali who was who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to the police, the driver fled the scene after he saw Gill coming out of the car.

“During the initial interrogation, the driver admitted his mistake saying it was just an accident not the planned attempt,” said Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Inam Ghani.

مورخہ 5 مئی 2022 کو سابق وزیر اعظم پاکستان کے ترجمان شہباز گل کی گاڑی کو موٹروے پر خانقاہ ڈوگراں کے قریب حادثہ پیش آیا، حادثے میں شہباز گل محفوظ رہے۔ حادثہ کے بابت شہباز گل کے رشتہ دار جابر علی کی مدعیت میں متعلقہ تھانے میں ایف آئی آر درج کروائی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/KIUPrNKPOL — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) May 6, 2022

The Muridke police, on the other hand, said that driver was being handed over to Hafizabad police for further investigation.

Gill’s car was rear-ended by another vehicle on the motorway on Thursday which left him injured. Later on, Gill claimed that it was a planned act.

Footage aired by SAMAA TV show a white cross-over SUV lying upturned on the roadside as people gathered around it.