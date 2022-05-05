‘Shafiq refuses to hand over phone in Medina incident probe’

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that Rashid Shafiq, the nephew of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and the only person arrested in Pakistan over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, has refused to hand over his mobile phone for the probe.

Shafiq, a PTI MNA, was arrested at the Islamabad International Airport after he arrived from Saudi Arabia. He had recorded a selfie video at the Masjid-e-Nabwi and endorsed the heckling of federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti by some of the Pakistani pilgrims.

A court in Attock had remanded him for two days to the police, who interrogated and produced him before the judge on Wednesday when the court sent him to jail on judicial remand, refusing to end the interrogation period.

Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that although the judge had sent Shafiq on judicial remand he had also ordered the police to recover Shafiq’s mobile phone from him and send it for a forensic examination.

The interior minister said that Shafiq had been refusing to hand in his phone — which was used for uploading the video in Medina — though the judge tried to persuade him.

“Rashid Shafiq’s refusal lends credence to the suspicions about the involvement of Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed in the incident,” claimed Sanaullah.

The federal minister also said that it was unfortunate that the PTI had not yet condemned the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident. Imran Khan must offer an apology, he demanded.

Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly claimed that the sloganeering at the holy mosque was planned in Pakistan and London and the PTI had called in its activists from the UK to execute the plan in Medina.