Thursday, May 5, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  03
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Shafiq refuses to hand over phone in Medina incident probe’

Sanaullah claims suspicions of Khan and Rasheed's involvement grow stronger

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Rashid Shafiq immediately after his arrest at Islamabad airport. PHOTO SAMAA

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that Rashid Shafiq, the nephew of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and the only person arrested in Pakistan over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, has refused to hand over his mobile phone for the probe.

Shafiq, a PTI MNA, was arrested at the Islamabad International Airport after he arrived from Saudi Arabia. He had recorded a selfie video at the Masjid-e-Nabwi and endorsed the heckling of federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti by some of the Pakistani pilgrims.

A court in Attock had remanded him for two days to the police, who interrogated and produced him before the judge on Wednesday when the court sent him to jail on judicial remand, refusing to end the interrogation period.

Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that although the judge had sent Shafiq on judicial remand he had also ordered the police to recover Shafiq’s mobile phone from him and send it for a forensic examination.

The interior minister said that Shafiq had been refusing to hand in his phone — which was used for uploading the video in Medina — though the judge tried to persuade him.

“Rashid Shafiq’s refusal lends credence to the suspicions about the involvement of Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed in the incident,” claimed Sanaullah.

The federal minister also said that it was unfortunate that the PTI had not yet condemned the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident. Imran Khan must offer an apology, he demanded.

Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly claimed that the sloganeering at the holy mosque was planned in Pakistan and London and the PTI had called in its activists from the UK to execute the plan in Medina.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Masjid-e-Nabawi Rashid Shafiq
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill hurt in motorway collision
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill hurt in motorway collision
PTI lied to IMF on petrol, diesel prices
PTI lied to IMF on petrol, diesel prices
Punjab governor seeks troops from COAS to arrest chief minister
Punjab governor seeks troops from COAS to arrest chief minister
Street robbers shoot and wound pregnant woman in Karachi
Street robbers shoot and wound pregnant woman in Karachi
Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN
Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN
US hints at resuming cooperation on border security
US hints at resuming cooperation on border security
Marriyum, Fawad spare over inflation, Saudi aid package
Marriyum, Fawad spare over inflation, Saudi aid package
Govt announces inquiry commission to 'unmask Imran's conspiracy'
Govt announces inquiry commission to ‘unmask Imran’s conspiracy’
India seizes Pakistani boat finds nothing but fishes, nets
India seizes Pakistani boat finds nothing but fishes, nets
US says restrictions on free press undermines Pakistan’s image
US says restrictions on free press undermines Pakistan’s image
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.