Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament

Elected to office on promises of eradicating corruption, nearly a dozen members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal cabinet saw increases in their wealth during their time in parliament and as ministers, official documents have revealed.

The list includes several high-profile former ministers such as Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Omar Ayub Khan, Azam Khan Swati, Khusro Bakhtiar, Faisal Vawda, Shafqat Mehmood, Fehmida Mirza, Zubaida Jalal, Mahboob Sultan and Tariq Cheema.

While notices were issued to some ministers to explain the inordinate increase in wealth, most blamed poor wealth and asset declaration laws on reporting value of owned assets, did not account for over time increase in the value of assets or the consolidation of businesses.

Months-long investigation into assets voluntarily declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the country’s tax authorities — primarily the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) — by ministers who had served under former prime minister Imran Khan, revealed that many of them saw a monumental increase in their wealth with growth percentages mostly in triple digits.

At least six former ministers — while still in office — had received notices from the ECP, in 2019 and 2020, asking them to explain their wealth-related matters, the official record showed.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who has remained a mainstay of the parliament for over a decade during which he has served twice in the federal cabinet in two separate governments, saw a 241% increase in his wealth from 2014 to 2019.

According to asset declarations he had submitted to the ECP and the FBR, he and his wife collectively owned assets worth just Rs72.5 million in 2014. These assets nearly quadrupled in the subsequent three years, peaking at Rs278.3 million — an increase of 283.86% over his wealth in 2014. In the year that Qureshi returned to the treasury benches, albeit with a new party, the PTI, he saw this wealth fall significantly to Rs184.2 million in 2018. But once in power, it quickly rose again to Rs247.1 million in 2019 for a cumulative increase of 240.82% from 2014.

When approached, Qureshi explained the change in the value of his assets over time.

“The reason for the increase in assets was that during 2015-16, my wife received her share from the sale of property situated in Lahore, which had been gifted by her mother, and shares from sale proceeds of inherited property worth Rs169.6 million and Rs22.6 million,” he explained.

The former minister added that copies of sale deeds were provided to the ECP in October 2017

“The ECP raised this observation too,” he said regarding the increase in his wealth, adding, “I and my dependent family members are all filers with the FBR.”

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid also saw his wealth swell by over 278.68% from 2014 to 2019.

His asset declarations for 2014 showed that he owned assets worth just Rs39.4 million. They grew by a meagre Rs0.4 million to Rs39.8 million. Over the next two years, his assets grew steadily to Rs44.7 million and Rs46.7 million respectively in 2016 and 2017.

However, his assets jumped suddenly by Rs100 million to Rs149.2 million in 2018, the year he was elected to power. There was no change in assets reported in 2019.

When asked about the sudden change in his assets, Rashid explained that the difference was an advance payment which he had received for selling a piece of land in 2018.

“I received Rs100 million as advance after making a deal of land to be sold last year, [2021],” he said, adding, “There is no such increase in my assets.”

The former interior minister noted that he had duly reported the increase in his declarations filed with the FBR and the ECP.

Former federal minister for water Omar Ayub and his wife saw their wealth rise by 203% from 2014-2019.

Ayub’s declarations with the ECP and FBR showed that he and his wife owned assets worth Rs461.8 million in 2014. This included assets worth Rs132 million owned by his wife and Rs329mn owned by the minister. By 2019, this figure had swelled to Rs1.4 billion. Curiously, while the assets of his wife only grew modestly to Rs201 million, Ayub’s assets swelled to Rs1.2 billion. The declarations showed that both have liabilities worth just Rs26.3 million.

As a consequence, the ECP raised questions about this sudden increase in the assets of Ayub and his family.

“It was explained to the ECP in 2019 that it [increase in wealth] is because of group formation having no cash involvement,” Ayub said, confirming that the top poll body had issued him a notice on this subject.

Regarding the increase in value of shares worth approximately Rs1.071 billion, Ayub explained that he held shares in Nova Synpac Ltd. and NovaGene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

“My assets have decreased (excluding this group formation) since I took an oath as a minister because I resigned from my group,” he claimed, reiterating that any asset increase was due to the consolidation of all of his businesses under the group.

“This cannot be reflected in a declaration, which is always a reflection of statements submitted to the FBR and there cannot be any difference [between them] otherwise it would have been challenged there,” he explained.

Similarly, former federal railways minister Azam Swati saw his wealth increase by 202% from Rs823.2 million in 2015 to around Rs2.04 billion in 2019. During this period, he declared that his liabilities grew from Rs417 million in 2015 to Rs811mn in 2019.

“[Your] figures are wrong due to incomplete information being furnished before ECP by members and cabinet members owing to faulty legal requirements mentioned in ECP Act 2017,” he explained.

He went on to state that his case was a little unique. “I do not have any business in Pakistan and no income. I am sure 2019 [asset declarations] will compare our FBR wealth statement [submitted] with ECP,” he said while fearing there could be a few mistakes in the figures.

“ECP has no efficiency and capability to audit assets and liabilities,” he disclosed, adding, “We were making mistakes filing combined [wife and husband together].”

“Now we have corrected the mistake and filed separately because the wife is not dependent,” Swati told SAMAA TV.

Former federal commerce minister Khusro Bakhtiar, saw his wealth swell by 127.8%, from Rs109.3 million in 2013 to Rs249 million in 2019. He had assets worth Rs130 million in 2014, which more than doubled to Rs278 million in 2015, before shrinking to just Rs196 million in 2016 before rising again in the next three years.

“Increase in assets were mainly comprised of [various] sources during the year 2014 to 2019,” he told SAMAA TV, detailing that these sources included savings from agricultural income, proceeds from the sale of land worth Rs40 million, other sources which contributed Rs20 million.

Bakhtiar further added that he paid Rs27.5 million as agricultural tax from 2017 till 2020 while he also had liabilities worth Rs60 million in 2016.

One federal minister who had recorded one of the largest increases in asset valuation in terms of percentage was former federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood and his family, witnessing a 308% increase between 2013 and 2019. Mehmood’s declarations show that he and his family-owned assets were worth just Rs37 million in 2013 which swelled in value to Rs151 million by 2019.

“My assets have not changed since 2013 onwards,” Mehmood asserted, explaining “The change that you see is the cost re-evaluation from purchase price to market price.”

The former education minister went on to add that his possessions include 360-kanals of inherited land, a few other plots and vehicles which he never had gotten evaluated.

“There will, of course, be some variation regarding bank accounts. There will also be a slight difference in detail offered to FBR and ECP with regards to bank accounts,” he maintained.

He added that in the last declaration, he had clubbed the amount in all of his bank accounts together to submit a singular figure.

My wife, as a working woman is a separate taxpayer, but I have included her assets too,” he explained.

It was a similar story for the former federal minister for interprovincial coordination, Fehmida Mirza, who saw her wealth increase 152% from Rs65 million in 2013 to Rs164 million in 2019.

“I did not see any rise in my assets and wealth at all,” she told SAMAA TV.

However, she confirmed that she had disposed of some property in Pakistan to buy a property in the UK.

“This new increase in my assets has already been declared with the FBR and the ECP,” she stated.

Unlike the billionaire club members of PTI’s cabinet, one of the “poorest” members of the federal cabinet, former federal minister Zubaida Jalal and her husband, saw a 1,189% increase in their wealth in a very short period. Their wealth grew from Rs9 million in 2017 to Rs116 million in 2019.

Jalal, however, explained the sudden increase in assets as the result of changes in requisite details for declaration.

“There is no big difference in my assets’ declaration” she asserted while speaking to SAMAA TV. The value of immovable assets was not mentioned in data provided in past elections, she said, noting that the ECP declaration requirements changed over time.

“[We are] required to mention values of assets in the asset declaration for this time,” she stated.

Talking about the variance in the value of assets, she said that it was due to market forces acting on businesses.

“Ups and downs will keep happening [in mining operations and business],” she said, as she reminded that her husband owns the National Coal Mining Company since the 1960s.

One minister who witnessed only double-digit growth in his assets was former minister for state Mahboob Sultan. He only saw his assets swell by 81%, from Rs126 million in 2018 to Rs227.2 million in 2019. However, it is significant to note that his increase of over Rs100 million came during the time he was in the federal cabinet.

Former federal minister for housing and works Tariq Cheema, saw the smallest increase in his assets, of just 51% from Rs73 million in 2014 to Rs112 million in 2019. However, he did not evaluate the value of his inherited assets and submit that to the electoral or tax bodies.

Amongst the most controversial members of the cabinet who were ultimately disqualified by the ECP, former federal minister Faisal Vawda and his family saw their wealth increase by 25% from Rs507 million in 2017 to increase to Rs630 million in 2019.

Despite several requests made by SAMAA TV in the past six weeks, Sultan, Cheema, Vawda nor the spokesperson of ECP respond to requests for comments over their assets.