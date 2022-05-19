Senate panel slams ‘marginalization’ of Baloch students

Condemning the fostering of ethnic groups and collectivism in educational institutes, a Senate penal on Wednesday discussed life threats to students of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) as it declared that “the students of Balochistan are being marginalized”.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior, which met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair, took notice of the “mafia culture” being rapidly developed on the pretext of freedom of speech to ethnic groups and allowance of ideologies and political nationalism by students as an ill will, at QAU and other public sector universities in Islamabad, according to a release.

The committee chairperson directed the Islamabad administration to hold meetings with the QAU and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to curb these activities and activists bringing destruction to the education system in the country.

He further noted that the Baloch students were the victims of the incident during the protest on March 1, but they are being treated as “aggressors”.

On March 4, the Islamabad police had booked more than 200 students and activists protesting against enforced disappearances near the D-Chowk a day after physically confronting them.

The demonstration was triggered by the disappearance of a student from Balochistan’s Khuzdar, Hafiz Baloch.

“The students contended that they have been harassed and tortured by a particular set of ethnic activist groups dominating various activities of the university, infringing the rights of the students of other ethnic groups and ideologies by refraining them to debate,” the committee chairperson added.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said that the elements of ethnic division and political activism in universities will lead to distortion of the future of students in the country.

The committee chairperson also opposed the reinstating of the students who were charged guilty of harassment and creating a law and order situation while deferring the matter for further deliberation in the next meeting.