Senate committee condemns ‘misuse, weaponization’ of religion in politics

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights has strongly condemned the fake and frivolous accusation of the blasphemy law intended for political victimization terming it as the first example of this kind to gain political scoring.

The committee met on Monday with Senator Walid Iqbal in the chair to take cognizance of the registration of FIRs involving the incident in Masjid-e-Nabwi last month where federal ministers, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzen Bugti, were heckled by several Pakistani pilgrims.

The interior ministry briefed the committee that information is still being gathered on the statistics of FIRs registered on the subject to date all over the country.

It also proposed the committee give directions to refer the matter of offense committed in Saudi Arabia to the foreign office through the mission to seek cases and people involved in the subject matter in the Kingdom to obtain clarity on the matter.

The additional IG operations informed the committee that two FIRs have been registered on the subject matter; one in Attock and another in Faisalabad while the police have received several complaints but no further FIR has been registered.

According to the statement issued by the committee, it raised the question of whether or not the compliance of section 196 (prerequisites for proceedings) of the Criminal Procedure, have taken place before the registration of the FIR to which the CPO and RPO Faisalabad replied that “there is no bar on registration of FIR”, however for the cognizance by the court, order/sanction of the provincial government is required.

The Interior Ministry also informed that one person has been arrested in the case so far. The representatives from the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) acquainted the committee that the FIA has not registered any case in this regard.

The Chairman committee sought more details on the data and statics of the FIRs registered in the next meeting. The Faisalabad administration ensured the committee that further investigation on the matter of FIRs will be dealt with in accordance with the law and with considerable care.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan strongly condemned the fake and frivolous accusation of the blasphemy law intended for political victimization and termed it as the first example of this kind to gain political scoring. Nasreen Azhar, member of council HRCP said that

Talking about the violation of the sanctity of the holy mosque, the human rights commission member, Nasreen Azhar, said an apology is more appropriate than filing an FIR without keeping in mind the legality of the accusation involved and provoking the sentiments of the general public.

The committee was also informed that 580 cases under accusation for blasphemy were filed last year which has increased by 100%.

The committee decided to seek further details and pend the matter till the next meeting to be held on May 16.

