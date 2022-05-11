Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
HOME > News

Sehwan collision kills 15, including women and children

Van collided with a truck

Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A passenger van crashed into a truck killing 15 people near Sehwan (Photo: SAMAA TV/ Imtiaz Ali)

At least 15 people were killed in a collision between a passenger van and a truck on the Indus Highway near Sehwan.

Eight others were said to be in critical condition.

The passenger van was en route to Hyderabad when it collided with the truck near Sehwan.

Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch and the deputy commissioner, Fariduddin Mustafa, reached the scene.

At least two women and several children were among those dead. The bodies were moved to nearby Manjhand town.

The injured were later shifted to hospitals in Jamshoro and Hyderabad due to a lack of facilities in Manjhand.

