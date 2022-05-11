Sehwan collision kills 15, including women and children

At least 15 people were killed in a collision between a passenger van and a truck on the Indus Highway near Sehwan.

Eight others were said to be in critical condition.

The passenger van was en route to Hyderabad when it collided with the truck near Sehwan.

Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch and the deputy commissioner, Fariduddin Mustafa, reached the scene.

At least two women and several children were among those dead. The bodies were moved to nearby Manjhand town.

The injured were later shifted to hospitals in Jamshoro and Hyderabad due to a lack of facilities in Manjhand.

