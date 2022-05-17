SC to determine fate of dissident PTI MNAs today

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict on the presidential reference for the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution at 5:30pm Tuesday (today).

The five-member larger bench reserved the judgment after hearing final arguments from the attorney general of Pakistan and the counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier in the day.

In his concluding arguments, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf raised objections over the maintainability of the reference.

However, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial interjected and said the court has been hearing this case for one and a half month. The scope of the proceedings has gone beyond the question of maintainability, the CJP remarked.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked the attorney general if the court should return the reference without any verdict?

Ausaf said the reference was filed on the advise of the previous prime minister, adding the case before the court is technical and not constitutional.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail asked the attorney general if he was stating the government’s opinion. The attorney general replied this was his personal opinion.

The chief justice remarked Article 63-A imposes certain restrictions on the lawmakers during voting in the National Assembly. However, the attorney general said this interpretation would render the Article 95 of the Constitution as ineffective.

Article 95 outlines the procedure of the vote of no-confidence against the prime minister.

Could a no-confidence motion be passed without horse trading, asked Justice Ahsan.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail asked how a party could vote out its own elected prime minister.

Article 63-A

Article 63-A(1) of the Constitution outlines disqualification of the assembly members on grounds of defection from the party policy.

The Article states that a lawmaker can be disqualified if they “vote or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the Parliamentary Party to which they belong, in relation to the election of the prime minister or the chief minister, a vote of confidence or a vote on Money Bill or a Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

Presidential reference

Before the ouster of the PTI government, it filed the reference in an effort to stem defections during the vote on the no-confidence motion when it appeared that over 14 PTI MNAs were going to vote in favour of the motion.

In the reference, filed under Article 186, the PTI government asked the apex court about the “legal status of the vote of party members when they are clearly involved in horse-trading and change their loyalties in exchange for money”.

The constitution of Pakistan provides that whenever the government is in doubt about a legal question, the president of the country can send a reference to the Supreme Court for an interpretation or explanation.

Under Article 186 of the Constitution, the apex court considers the question in its ‘Advisory Jurisdiction’.

Article 186 reads as follows:

186 Advisory Jurisdiction. (1) If, at any time, the President considers that it is desirable to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court on any question of law which he considers of public importance, he may refer the question to the Supreme Court for consideration. (2) The Supreme Court shall consider a question so referred and report its opinion on the question to the President.

The most recent example of a presidential reference is from 2020 when the PTI government wanted to end “secret balloting” in Senate elections.

The government filed the reference as Prime Minister Imran Khan launched into fiery speeches in support of an open vote.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled that elections to the upper house of the Parliament must be held through a secret vote as the Constitution was clear on this question.