Saudi Arabia reaffirms economic support to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed to continue its economic support to Pakistan, amid talks that the country is seeking $7.4 billion financial assistance package from the Kingdom to shore up its foreign exchange reserves.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia this week and met with Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman.

Before the visit, reports emerged that Pakistan will be seeking financial assistance to the tune of $3.2 billion – including $2 billion in additional cash deposits and oil on deferred payment facility worth $1.2 billion.

The kingdom is already providing Pakistan with $4.2 billion in support in the form of cash deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) worth $3 billion and $1.2 billion in deferred oil payments.

The two leaders discussed an array of issues, including economics support to Pakistan, global conflicts, bilateral issues and ways to enhance cooperation and investments, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister Office.

The joint statement issued after the conclusion of the visit stated, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirmed its continuous support to Pakistan and its economy including the discussion of augmenting the $3billion deposit with the central bank through term extension or otherwise and exploring options to further enhance the financing of petroleum products and supporting the economic structural reforms for the benefit of Pakistan and its people.”

According to the statement, both countries stressed the importance of “strengthening work through the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council”, diversifying trade exchange and intensifying communication between the private sector to discuss trade and investment opportunities and turn them into tangible partnerships.

The two sides agreed to “deepen investment cooperation and bilateral cooperation” in the industrial and mining sectors.

On the issue of climate change, Pakistan appreciated Saudi Arabia’s effort to address environmental challenge and agreed on joint effort to address climate change.

The leaders from the two countries agreed on the use of innovative energy solutions and working on renewable energy projects.

According to the statement, the regional and global issues of mutual concern were also discussed in the meeting.

The two sides condemned the Houthi terrorist attack in the Saudi Arabia that pose a “threat to the stability and security of the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia welcomed “Pakistan’s keenness to find a solution to all disputes with India, especailly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

The sides stressed on the importance of dialogue between the two countries to ensure peace and stability in the region, reads the statement.

The conflicts in Yemen and Syria and the issue of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan were also discussed in the meeting.

“The two sides agreed on the need to achieve security and stability and to prevent the use of Afghan lands as a shelter for terrorist groups,” reads the statement.

They stressed upon a concerted international effort to provide aid to Afghanistan.

The two leaders also expressed hope that the crisis between Russia and Ukraine would soon see a political solution.