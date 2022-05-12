Sanaullah sees elections in 2022, doesn’t rule out Imran’s arrest

As Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including party supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are set to make key decisions on Pakistan’s economic revival and fresh elections at a meeting in London today, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that general elections would be held this year, namely in 2022.

Speaking to SAMAA TV’s Naveed Chaudhry in London, he said everyone must be prepared for the elections.

Sanaullah said that the PML-N huddle in London was only consultative in nature and real decisions would be taken in Pakistan in the Parliament and cabinet.

The interior minister said that he would implement all the government decisions about Imran Khan’s long march and if the government decided to arrest the PTI chief, he would go ahead.

The minister said that the government was trying to stem the economic destruction of the country as the previous rulers had damaged the country from all dimensions.

PML-N leaders are expected to meet later in the day to “approve a strategy” to salvage the country from economic, constitutional, and administrative crises, according to a statement issued by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday night.

Another PML-N leader Maida Hameed told SAMAA TV that several key decisions were expected at the Thursday meeting.

She said Nawaz Sharif was concerned about corruption to the tune of billions and trillions under the Imran Khan government as it had hit the common man.

The London meeting is being convened to provide relief to the people, she said.