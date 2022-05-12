Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sanaullah sees elections in 2022, doesn’t rule out Imran’s arrest

Key decisions expected at London huddle today

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

As Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including party supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are set to make key decisions on Pakistan’s economic revival and fresh elections at a meeting in London today, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that general elections would be held this year, namely in 2022.

Speaking to SAMAA TV’s Naveed Chaudhry in London, he said everyone must be prepared for the elections.

Sanaullah said that the PML-N huddle in London was only consultative in nature and real decisions would be taken in Pakistan in the Parliament and cabinet.

The interior minister said that he would implement all the government decisions about Imran Khan’s long march and if the government decided to arrest the PTI chief, he would go ahead.

The minister said that the government was trying to stem the economic destruction of the country as the previous rulers had damaged the country from all dimensions.

PML-N leaders are expected to meet later in the day to “approve a strategy” to salvage the country from economic, constitutional, and administrative crises, according to a statement issued by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday night.

Another PML-N leader Maida Hameed told SAMAA TV that several key decisions were expected at the Thursday meeting.

She said Nawaz Sharif was concerned about corruption to the tune of billions and trillions under the Imran Khan government as it had hit the common man.

The London meeting is being convened to provide relief to the people, she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament
Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament
Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early election
Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early election
PM Shehbaz meets with Nawaz Sharif in London
PM Shehbaz meets with Nawaz Sharif in London
'Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS'
‘Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS’
Political activists in London face-off as Sharifs meet in countryside
Political activists in London face-off as Sharifs meet in countryside
Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis
Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces
First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi
First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi
Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis
Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis
ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs
ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.