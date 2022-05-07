Sanaullah names Imran Khan as mastermind behind ‘fake’ narcotics case

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has alleged former Prime Minister to be the mastermind behind the fake narcotics cases against him, adding that the plan was made inside the Prime Minister's House.

Addressing the media after appearing in the anti-narcotics court, the interior minister said Khan's Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar, back then, told the Islamabad police about the plan and sought their cooperation, saying that the order came from the Prime Minister's House.

However, after they refused, Akbar managed the plan through the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) , added Sanaullah.

"You [Khan] had put NAB and anti-corruption behind me for one year and when you failed to find anything, you planted this fake [narcotics] case against me."

Sanaullah was arrested in July 2019 after the ANF claimed to have seized drugs from his personal vehicle. He was accused of having ties with drug traffickers in Lahore.

Replying to the Khan's claim of numerous murders committed by Sanaullah, he said if there were so many murder cases against him, then why the former prime minister had to make a fake narcotics case against him.

"If there were allegations of murder against me, you should have made a case and presented the evidence," said the minister.

Sanaullah added Khan is misleading people with such claims.

Amnesty Scheme was brought to benefit Farah Khan

He said former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was just a dummy chief minister and he was kept at the position to implement orders given by Farah Gogi (Farah Khan)

"She [Farah Khan] made millions and billions of rupees through through postings and transfers [of officers across Punjab], alleged the interior minister.

There are Rs1b worth of overseas transactions made by Farah and she even availed of the tax amnesty scheme introduced by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, added Sanaullah.

"Imran Khan brought the [amnesty] scheme for her and she benefited heavily from it," said the interior minister.

Sanaullah said investigations are being done against Farah and if any credible evidence came to light, a case would be registered and she would be brought back from Dubai through a red warrant.

Sanullah warns Imran Khan

The minister warned the former prime minister to stop inciting his party's workers against the leaders of other political parties.

"I am warning you not as an interior minister but as President Punjab PML-N that if you don't back stop [inciting your workers]...then you too won't be spared," said Sanaullah.

He said the PML-N would ask its workers to "fix PTI's burgers" if the chant slogans and hurl abuses at the party's leadership.

'Government under pressure over Madina incident'

The minister said the government is under immense pressure from the religious quarters over the Madina incident.

"The government doesn't want to do this [file FIRs against PTI leaders] as it had been a victim [of misuse of blasphemy laws]," said the minister.

He asked the PTI leadership to distance itself from the incident, condemn it explicitly and handover the people identified as culprits to the law enforcement agencies.

Khan, in a previous interview, distanced himself from the incident saying his love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beyond question and he can't even think of asking his followers to hoot at a holy place.

Taking a jibe at former Interior Minister Sheikh Rahseed, Sanullah said Rasheed used to say prison is tantamount to his in-laws' house.

"But the day your [Rasheed's] nephew was arrested, you didn't even sleep in your house fearing arrest and approached the high court for pre-arrest bail," he said.

'Government not considering to suspend Sharif's sentence'

The minister said the government has the right to suspend the sentence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but it depends upon whether he wants to benefit from this privilege or not.

“There is an opinion that the government should suspend these wrongful and manipulated sentences and then [Sharif] appeals in the courts and gets acquitted.”

However, he added no such action is under consideration as Sharif has not given any directives in this regard.

Talking about Shehbaz Gill’s accident, he said the man who hit Gill’s car was under arrest.

“The man gave the statement [to the police] that he came from abroad and rented a car and has no connections with the PML-N. Despite that they [the PTI] put the blame on me.”