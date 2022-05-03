Tuesday, May 3, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  01
News

Sanaullah condemns Imran Khan for ‘Chand Raat’ protests

Claims demonstrations were tiny

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Facebook

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for the PTI protest held over the Chand Raat, that is on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“There is no such unfortunate leader in history who has even protested on the Chand Raat,” Sanaullah said speaking to reporters after Eid prayer in Faisalabad.

He said that may Allah Almighty “give the government a chance” to revive the economy, reduce inflation, increase people’s income and create political tolerance among people so they could respect each other.

He expressed hope for better days ahead. “We will work together to solve the problems of the country,” he added.

“Work on development projects was halted, but we will resume work on development projects.”

On the other hand, he took a jibe at Imran Khan saying that there is no such unfortunate leader in history who has even protested on the ‘Chand Rraat’.

The Chand Raat is a blissful night and people exchange greetings with each other, the interior minister said.

Sanaullah also claimed that the number of protesters was not more than a few dozen.

The interior minister said Khan’s own deeds caused his allies to leave him. Only he was responsible for what happened, Sanaullah said.

What happened at Masjide-e-Nabwi and Roza Rasool was heartbreaking, he said demanding that PTI leader must condemn the incident.

However, he also said that the government did not register any case against them and would follow legal ways for justice, Rana Sanaullah said.

