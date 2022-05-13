Rupee remains under pressure as dollar climbs to unprecedented Rs192.53

The rupee continued to concede valuable ground to the US greenback on Friday as the last day of trading saw the rupee slip to Rs192.53 in the interbank.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday afternoon, the rupee lost Rs0.76 in interbank trading or around 0.39% of its value against the US dollar.

In the open market, there were reports that the dollar was being traded at as much as Rs195 on Friday.

A day earlier, the rupee lost Rs1.75 against the dollar to close at Rs191.77.

The losses are part of the ongoing trend of the rupee losing ground against the US dollar owing to dwindling foreign exchange reserves and widening trade and budget deficits.

Even though the past two days saw encouraging data from the State Bank, including liquid reserves which were said to be at $16.38 billion and a record $3 billion in remittances received during April and promises of an additional $2.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank, it could not have a positive effect on the rupee’s value.

One of the leading forex dealers Zafar Paracha has urged the ‘powers that be’ to intervene on the economic front and make the politicians take critical decisions. “I request the higher judiciary and the powers that be that they must step ahead and make all the political parties come together and get them to make the decisions.”