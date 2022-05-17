Rasheed eagerly waits for 63-A verdict to remove Punjab govt

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, the former interior minister, said Tuesday that if the verdict of the Article 63-A case is announced today Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would collapse in Punjab.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan was expected to announce the verdict at 5:30pm Tuesday on the presidential reference for the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. The verdict will decide the fate of dissident PTI MNAs.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Rasheed criticized the present government saying that this government is even unable to form a cabinet in Punjab. This government is making false cases against PTI to cover up its failure, he said.

He said the same thing is happening in FIA and the government was making plans to somehow withdraw the cases against Hamza Shahbaz, Faryal Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari.

“What could be more painful than the fact that an accused person is the prime minister of the country,” he added.

He said that important decisions were being taken in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and everywhere, and the outcome would appear by May 31. “Now MQM is also demanding fresh elections,” he said.