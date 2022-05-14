Rains predicted for parts of country amid persisting heatwave

Most areas in the country are set to continue experiencing a heat wave-like situation over the next few days, though some areas may receive relief in the form of showers over the weekend. Meanwhile, the national health authority has also issued an advisory on keeping safe from the heatwave.

In a weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday, it said that the country will continue to see the incessantly hot spell continue for another week. However, a slight respite from the heat is expected in most parts of the country from Saturday, May 14 evening to Tuesday, May 17, due to gusty winds, dust storms and some rain showers in scattered places across the country.

The met department warned that the temperatures are likely to rise again from Wednesday, May 18. It noted that the prevailing very hot and dry weather may cause stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards. This could lead to increased energy and water demand and the advisory called on the public to judiciously use these resources in all aspects of life.

However, the increased heat could mean that glaciers melt faster and result in an increase in the base flow may of water in the rivers during the next week.

It warned that individuals may suffer from heatstroke due to the high temperatures with senior citizens and children the most vulnerable.

The public was advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures.

Farmers were also advised to manage their outdoor working hours and water for crops accordingly. Animal wranglers were advised to take special care of the needs of livestock and pets.

The advisory comes a day after Pakistan won the unenviable honor of becoming the first region in the Northern Hemisphere in the world to record 50 degrees centigrade, in a hot spell that was staggering in its “longevity and strength”, as stated by Scottish meteorologist Scott Duncan on his Twitter account.

Incessant heat. First 50°C of the 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer has been recorded in Pakistan 🇵🇰



The longevity and strength of the heat in this part of the world is simply staggering. It has been hovering around record heat levels since March. pic.twitter.com/izfSwuzkyx — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) May 13, 2022

Health advisory

The National Institute of Health (NIH), the federal health body, on Saturday issued a public advisory on managing heat and sunstroke amidst the most intense and longest heatwaves in the country.

The chief of the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division at NIH said that high temperatures in different parts of the country can cause an increase in the mortality rate due to heatstroke.

Intending to sensitize healthcare institutions and authorities to take timely actions and prepare for a response in their respective areas, it said that a heat stroke is a preventable medical emergency which can be fatal if not managed properly.

Heatstroke is a form of hyperthermia in which the body temperature is elevated and fails to rapidly sweat, the NIH explained, adding that in such a situation, the body is unable to cool down, consequently and the body temperature may rise to 41°C or higher within 10 to 15 minutes when the body is unable to dissipate the heat through the skin or by evaporation of sweat. In high environmental temperature, humidity or vigorous physical exertion under the sunlight, the body may overheat.

Another factor in heatstroke is dehydration. A dehydrated person may not be able to sweat fast enough to dissipate heat, the advisory said.

Heatstroke, the NIH warned, can cause death or end-organ damage or disability if not properly managed in time.

Infants and the elderly over 65 years of age, diabetics, hypertensive, athletes and outdoor workers are at high risk for heatstroke.

Heatstroke symptoms & treatment

The NIH explained that common signs and symptoms of heatstroke are hot and dry skin or profuse sweating with hot red or flushed dry skin.

It is accompanied by weakness, lethargy, throbbing headache, elevated body temperature, irritability, dizziness, a decrease in urine output, and heat rash (red cluster of pimples or small blisters).

The following steps are recommended to treat people who display heatstroke symptoms:

The most critical step is lowering the temperature of the patient. To do this, the patient should be moved to a shady area, unnecessary clothing should be removed and cool tepid water should be applied to the skin while soaking the remaining clothes with water.

Promote sweat evaporation by placing the patient before fan and ice packs under the armpits and groin.

Encourage frequent oral fluid intake in conscious patients.

Notify the emergency services immediately as severe cases require hospitalization and Intravenous re-hydrators.

Monitor body temperature with a thermometer and continue cooling efforts until the body temperature drops to 38°C. Anti-pyretic may be given once the body temperature drops to 38°C or below.

Preventive measures

To prevent heatstroke, the following measures were suggested to the public and health authorities:

People should be educated through awareness messages to drink plenty of water while limiting time In direct sunlight in hot humid weather or in places with high environmental temperatures, avoid becoming dehydrated and refrain from unnecessary vigour (physical activities In hot and humid weather).

Enhance the generalized awareness about early signs and symptoms of dehydration, and subsequent evolving signs and symptoms of heatstroke such as muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, light-headedness and even heart palpitations.

Persons working under direct sunlight should prevent dehydration and heatstroke by taking time out of the sun and drinking plenty of water and fluids. The suspected patients should also avoid the use of caffeine including soft drinks and or tea which may exacerbate dehydration.

People, the advisory suggested, should be encouraged to consume foods containing enough salts and minerals (Hypertensive patients should consult their doctors in this regard), and wear hats and light-coloured, lightweight and loose clothes during the hot humid environmental conditions.