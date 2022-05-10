Quetta: Seven-year-old child raped in madrassah

A seven-year-child has been raped inside a madrassah located in Quetta’s Samalani Town near Bakra Mandi.

An FIR was registered by the victim’s father, who said that his son went to a shop near their house on Monday afternoon at 1pm, where a boy identified as Abdul Hafeez, son of a seminary teacher Muhammad Ilyas Lehri, forcibly took him inside the madrassah’s room and raped him.

The father said his son returned home after two hours and narrated what had happened with teary eyes.

He said after knowing about the incident he went back to the madrassah along with his son and asked Abdul Hafeez who accepted that he had committed the rape and, later, he sought forgiveness.

After the father’s complaint, the police sent the child to the hospital for a medical examination.

Doctors confirmed the rape after a medical examination and an FIR was lodged under Section 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

PPC’s Section 377 says,“whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than two years nor more than ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

The police have begun investigations into the case.