Punjab governor seeks troops from COAS to arrest chief minister

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, who earlier wrote a letter to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa requesting him to intervene in Punjab, has now demanded that he be allowed to command a Junior Commissioned Officer and four soldiers so that he could arrest Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Cheema, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member, is on the way out as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resent the ‘advice’ for his removal to President Alvi. The advice would take effect by the next week under the constitution of Pakistan even if the president does not approve it.

The outgoing governor, however, wrote letters to the president, prime minister, and the COAS on Wednesday, challenging the constitutionality of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s election once again. He also urged General Bajwa to play his due role in the implementation of ‘the constitutional framework’ in the province.

Thursday morning, Cheema came up with a new demand in a series of tweets. “If the COAS Sahib could provide me with only one Subedar [Junior Commission Officer] and four soldiers, I myself will arrest this unconstitutional and illegal counterfeiter Chief Minister and send him to jail, God willing,” he said.

The governor, who was appointed to the position only in April after his predecessor Chaudhry Sarwar was removed following three and a half years in the office, also said that in his 26 years of political activism he had always demanded neutral umpires and that in ‘real sense’ a neutral umpire sets the same rules for both teams. “Otherwise, he could either be called neutral, nor the match is fair,” he said.

اگر آرمی چیف صاحب مجھے صرف ایک صوبیدار اور چار فوج کے جوان ہی مہیا کردیں



تو میں خود اس غیر آئینی وغیر قانونی جعلساز وزیراعلی کو گرفتار کرواکے جیل میں ڈلواؤں گا انشاءاللہ #GherAiniWazirealaNamanzoor — Omar Sarfraz Cheema (@OmarCheemaPTI) May 5, 2022

After facing criticism from social media users, Cheema tried to justified his demand in another tweet by saying that in the past all the political parties had demanded intervention from the 111th Brigade — Pakistan Army’s infantry brigade stationed near Islamabad and known for its frequent involvement in coups.

He said that had he not been the governor he would have sought help from the people.

PTI has long been urging the army to end its “neutrality” and support it against a coalition of nine political parties that formed the current government after Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no-confidence on April 9.