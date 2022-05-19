Thursday, May 19, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  17
HOME > News

Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz announces Rs160 reduction in flour prices

Govt to provide 200b subsidy

Posted: May 19, 2022
Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Thursday announced that the flour will be sold at a reduced price across the province.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shahbaz said his government has immediately cut the flour prices by Rs160.

"The 10-kg flour bag, which was being sold at Rs650 during the previous government's tenure has been brought down to Rs490," he said.

He said the government would provide a subsidy of Rs200b to ensure the availability of flour at the reduced rate across the province.

Shahabaz accused the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of creating fertlizer shortage and supplying poor seeds to farmers.

Despite that, the administration has met its wheat procurement target for the upcoming year and at a cheaper rate as compared to the world, Shahbaz claimed.

"In the international market, the rate of wheat is $500 per ton or Rs4000 per maund. But we procured 4.5million ton [of wheat] at Rs2200 per maund," he added.

'People should keep an eye on Imran Khan'

Shahbaz criticized former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his statement that "families of army officers would also be part of his upcoming long march towards Islamabad."

"This is a serious allegation and institutions should take notice [of Khan's statement]," he added.

He said the country's economy is on a ventilator and the political uncertainty is at its peak, despite that Khan was not relenting from his efforts to create division among the army.

He urged the people to keep and eye on the PTI chairman as he was damaging the country to satisfy his "inflated ego."

He said Khan angered Pakistan's friends through his conspiracy allegations and halted CPEC projects.

