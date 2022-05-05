PTI’s Shahbaz Gill hurt in motorway collision

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been injured in a car collision on Islamabad-Lahore motorway (M2), SAMAA TV reported.

Gill’s car was rear-ended by another vehicle on the motorway and he was injured, a person travelling with Shahbaz Gill told SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir.

He also claimed that there is a possibility it was a planned act, and not a mere accident.

However, Shabbir said that the motorway police officials were probing the incident.

Shahbaz Gill. FILE PHOTO

The motorway police rushed to the site immediately after the collision was reported.

Footage aired by SAMAA TV showed a white hatchback lying upturned on the roadside as people gathered around it. However, the occupants had been rescued before the footage was taken.

Another footage shared by journalists Waseem Abbasi showed Gill and others standing next to the upturned car as they wait for the rescuers.

Abbasi captioned the video, ” Immediately after the accident: Glad that [although] the car overturned but Shahbaz Gul is fine.”

حادثے کے فورا بعد :

خوشی ہوئی کہ گاڑی الٹ گئی مگر شہباز گل ٹھیک ٹھاک کھڑے ہیں۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/ACudW5xtAn — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) May 5, 2022

Gill serves Imran Khan as his chief of staff and one of his key spokespersons. He recently visited the United States — his first visit since Imran Khan was voted out of power by the Parliament.

Under Imran Khan government, he was special assistant to the PM on political communication.

More to follow