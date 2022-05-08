Sunday, May 8, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  06
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PTI’s sets targets for long march, prepares plan B

Major cities to be choked in case of arrests

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set key targets for its long march on Islamabad later this month.

The party is trying to draw 1.5 million people to the federal capital and has also envisioned a plan-B, SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir reported on Sunday.

The PTI has finalized its plan for an anti-government long march and its strategy is to invite over 1.5 million people from across the country to Islamabad, but an alternative plan has also been drawn up in case of the arrests of leaders, he said.

PTI sources say a target has been set to bring 500,000 protesters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 600,000 from Punjab and Sindh, and 100,000 from Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

There is also a plan to block major cities for which venues have been decided. Leaders have been instructed to avoid arrests, but in case of arrests, the “alternative” leadership will direct the workers and there will be severe protests.

PTI leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mehmood says if the government tried to stop the march, the whole of Pakistan would be choked.

 
 
 

PTI chief Imran Khan Sunday said that he would lead two million people in his march on Islamabad and the government would not be able to stop him by installing shipping containers on the roads.

Addressing a PTI rally in Abbottabad’s College Ground on Sunday, Imran Khan said that his opponents claimed that the summer heat would not allow people to leave their homes to march on Islamabad but he believed that heat cannot deter brave youth and sisters.

