PTI’s dissident lawmakers submit replies in disqualification references

PTI counsel asks for more time

Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Dissident MNAs and MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have submitted their replies with the Election Commission of Pakistan in the disqualification references.

The PTI filed a reference against 20 MNAs, urging the speaker to start the process to de-seat the dissidents and impose a lifetime ban on them for supporting the opposition in the no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

On Friday, a three-member commission chaired by the chief election commissioner heard the disqualification reference against 20 dissident members of the PTI. Their counsel said that they have submitted replies with the ECP.

On the hand, the PTI’s counsel asked for time.

The members who submitted their answers include Farrukh Altaf, Asim Nazir, Afzal Khan, Nawab, Raja Riaz, Makhdoom Samiul Hassan Gilani, Mubeen Ahmed, Basit Sultan, Amir Gopang, Ajmal Farooq Khosa, Riaz Mazari, Javaria Zafar. Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ahmed Hussain Dheer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo and Ramesh Kumar.

The lawyer of dissident PTI member Amir Liaquat told the commission that his clients could not reach to sign his reply. He will get it signed today and submit it.

Moreover, the commission dismissed the reference against MPA Javed Akhtar because he did not cast his vote.

Afterward, the commission adjourned the hearing till Tuesday, May 10.

disqualification case PTI
 
Dissident members of PTI submitted answers in disqualification references
 

