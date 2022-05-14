Police, PTI workers clash at Sialkot rally venue

Police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed early Thursday morning at Sialkot’s CTI ground where the party made arrangements to hold a rally later in the day.

The police arrived to vacate the venue as they claimed the party was holding the gathering without the district administration’s permission.

The PTI workers present at the venue resisted the move and chanted slogans. This led to clashes and the police used tear gas and batons to disperse the workers.

There were also reports of arrests, including PTI’s central leader Usman Dar, however, the police has not confirmed it.

In a video message shared on Dar’s Twitter account, he claimed the police arrested PTI workers.

"We will fight against this imported Khakumat till my last blood in my body.."

“Today they [the police] arrested us from…ground in Sialkot and threw us in the prison van. They think the love we have for the captain [Imran Khan] can be contained by putting us in this prison van or jail,” Dar said.

He added even if the police put them in jail, they will come out and hold the rally.

“Holding a peaceful rally was our constitutional and legal right. A day before [the rally] they [the administration] told us to remove all the arrangements,” said Dar.

After clearing the venue, the police uprooted the light poles and barbed wires with the help of cranes and excavators, SAMAA TV’s Shahzad Ahmed reported from the venue.

The police also removed removed screens and stairs from the stage and was removing the containers set as stage with the help of cranes.

Official version

Talking to SAMAA TV, Sialkot’s Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said the Christian community had reservations over the rally and filed an application with the Lahore High Court to stop it.

Qureshi added he was directed by the court to take a decision regarding the rally.

“The application was shared with the party’s leadership and we [the district administration] had two to three meetings with them where they were requested to opt for a public property to hold the rally.”

Sialkot’s police chief said the venue belongs to the Christian community who filed an appeal with the Lahore High Court to stop the rally.

“We have acted in accordance with the law. Once again, we’d like to request that holding a rally it the party’s [PTI] right, but it should follow the law,” said DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

He said the PTI leaders sought permission to hold the rally but the community refused.