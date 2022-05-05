PTI rejects government’s commission, demands judicial probe into US conspiracy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said his party will only accept the inquiry done by an independent judicial commission into the alleged foreign conspiracy to remove former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Addressing a press conference with PTI leader Farrukh Habib, Chaudhry said the present government wants an inquiry through its own people, set TORs of their liking and get a decision in their favor.

He alleged the present government changed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers who were investigating cases against the Sharif family and put their favored people as investigating officers.

“They wanted to do the same thing with conspiracy [commission]. They want to put their men, give their own TOR and get a decision of their choice. No one will accept it,” said Chaudhry.

He suggested that the chief justice should forma a judicial commission to investigate the alleged conspiracy.

“The chief justice has the original cipher [sent by former Ambassador Asad Majeed] and he should form a commission and do a detailed investigation. It should be an open hearing and media should cover it.”

Fawad said a US analyst recently explained the conditions due to which the previous government was ousted, hinting at a recent claim made by a US defence analyst Rebecca Grant on a news show.

In the show, Grant was asked to share her message for Pakistan, to which she replied Pakistan needs to “support Ukraine and stop looking for deals with Russia”, adding that the country should “limit the involvements with China”.

He claimed the present government ended the talks on a deal to buy cheap oil and gas from Russia which the PTI government initiated.

“They [the US] wanted us to limit relations with China and the way relations with China are going it is very concerning,” he said.

Government forms commission

Earlier, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the government had decided to form an inquiry commission to probe the PTI’s claims about a foreign conspiracy to dislodge Imran Khan and the commission would be headed by such an impartial person that no one would be able to “raise a finger” against them.

She said that the inquiry commission would unmask the conspiracy by Imran Khan.