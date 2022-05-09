PTI long march to be held before May 29, says Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has said the party will hold a long march towards Islamabad between May 21 to May29.

Addressing a press conference with Hammad Azhar, the date for the long march would be announced by May 20.

Chaudhry said the march would not only be the biggest in the country’s history, but it would be the biggest political gathering in the history of South Asia.

He added that the government should announce fresh elections before the march.

Maryam Nawaz should apologise

Chaudhry demanded Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to apologise for her remarks against the Pakistan Army.