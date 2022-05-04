PTI lied to IMF on petrol, diesel prices

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the previous government lied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the prices of petrol and diesel.

Addressing a press conference, Ismail said former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government promised the IMF to impose 17 per cent general sales tax (GST) and Rs30 levy on petrol and diesel prices.

"They [the PTI government] promised the IMF it won't bear the loss on petrol and diesel prices. But today, [the country] is losing Rs 70 on diesel," said Ismail.

According to the commitments made by the PTI government to the IMF, the price of petrol should have been Rs295 and not Rs150, he added.

They used to promise something to the IMF and then say something completely different in Pakistan, he added.

He termed these commitments as "landmines left by the PTI government, adding that Prime Minister has resisted the price hike and will continues to do so.

Ismail said the load shedding happening in Pakistan these days is due to the "incompetence" of the previous government.

He added that power houses with 7500 MW capacity were shut when the previous government ended.

"Power houses with 5500 MW capacity were closed because they didn't have any furnace oil or gas. 2000 MW power houses were shut because their maintenance was not done on time and had no spare parts," said Ismail.