Imran defends exorbitant increase in Farah’s wealth, credits PTI’s policies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has defended Farah Khan, a close friend of his wife Bushra Imran, saying that she is innocents and must be given a fair chance to present her case.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former prime minister said Farah Khan has been working in the real estate sector for the past 20 years.

“Ask those working in the real estate sector how much their wealth increase in the past three years. It is not against the law,” said the former prime minister.

The prime minister called the case “a vindictive action,” adding she has been targeted due to her proximity with his wife.

“The only reason is that Bushra bibi meets very few people and she meets Farah the most.”

“Show this case to anyone [and ask] if a case could even be made. The case of assets beyond means is only applicable to public office holder,” said Khan.

“This same thing happened with Jemima [Khan] when she was accused of smuggling tiles.” said Khan.

The former prime minister added the reason behind these cases was to target him, but when they fail to find anything on him, they target the women.

Corruption cases against PML-N, PPP leaders

The PTI chairman detailed the corruption cases faced by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders.

He added that no case, but one, was made in his government.

“The only case made in our government was the Rs16b money laundering case. Other than that, all the cases were made between 2008 to 2018.”

The prime minister feared now that the new government is in power, all these cases would be closed.

“As they came in the power, they transferred the [FIA] director, posted out all investigation officers, barred the prosecutor general from appearing in the court and took all the record.”

The former prime minister said he fears the record would be destroyed just like the record of Lahore Development Authority was destroyed in a fire.

Detailing the cases, he said the properties owned by Nawaz Sharif and his family were revealed in the Panama Papers.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted in this case, he said.

He added that there are cases worth Rs16b under investigation with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) related to money laundering in Ramzan Sugar Mills.

“There are also Rs7.3b money laundering cases against Shehhaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shahabaz and Suleman Shehbaz,” he added.

Khan said Shehbaz Sharif misused the prime minister’s plane when he was Punjab chief minister between 2013 to 2018.

“In this plane, he [Shehbaz] made 39 visits to foreign countries and 515 domestic, resulting in aRs420m loss to the exchequer,” he added.

Khan accused former President Asif Zardari of taking home three cars from Toshakhana which he received as gifts from foreign world leaders.

“Zardari took three bullet proof cars after former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani to relaxed the rules [to facilitate Zardari],” he added.

He added when former Nawaz Sharif learned about it, he also leaglized the car he had been keeping illegally for ten years.

The PTI Chairman said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s brother was given a contract for horticulture after relaxing public procurement rules.

“When Nawaz Sharif came into power in 2013, Lahore’s master plan was changed and Maryam Nawaz bought land worth Rs800m around Raiwind,” he alleged.

He claimed that Maryam also bought 12m shares worth Rs990m in Chauhdry Sugar Mills.

“No one knows where this money came from,” he added.

Madina incident

The former prime minister once against distanced himself from the incident that happened inside Masjid-e-Nabwi Thursday.

He claimed PTI leaders and workers were observing Shab-e-Dua all over the world when the incident happened.

Earlier Sunday, the FIA detained PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq in connection with the incident.

The prime minister called the arrest “foolish,” asking how could a case be made in Pakistan for something that happened in Madina.

He said the incident was a reaction of the people and the current leaders will face the same reaction wherever they go in the world.

‘No faith in the CEC’

Khan said he has no faith in Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

He alleged the the CEC influenced the courts by saying that the commission cannot hold elections before six months.

“According to the Constitution, the election commission should always be prepare to hold the elections within 90 days,” said Khan.