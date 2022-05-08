Imran says will lead two million people on Islamabad

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has said that he would lead two million people in his march on Islamabad later this month and that the government would not be able to stop him by installing shipping containers on the roads.

Addressing a PTI rally in Abbottabad’s College Ground on Sunday, Imran Khan said that his opponents claimed that the summer heat would not allow people to leave their homes to march on Islamabad, but he believed that heat cannot deter brave youth and sisters.

Imran said he would announce the date for the march after May 20.

The former prime minister said that current rulers had taken power after collaborating with the United States but the Pakistani nation would never accept them.

He said he never wanted to join the US war on terror and was holding negotiations with Russia for the import of fuel and wheat at cheaper rates.

Imran Khan used derogatory words for JUI-I leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said the Americans did not want a prime minister in Pakistan. They wanted a head of the government like Musharraf, who surrendered on a single phone call and joined the US war on terror, he said.

“They wanted a cherry-blossom who polishes shoes, who says that beggars are not chooser,” he said.

Imran Khan then used strong language against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “If you believe that for you we would be enslaved to the United States, don’t be misled,” he said.

He said that when he gave call for the march, the entire nation would arrive in Islamabad to give message that the “imported government not acceptable.”

Imran Khan said that since the new government had taken power the prices of food items had gone up and that TV journalists should go out to know what people say as they did when the PTI ruled the country.

Imran Khan accused the media of accepting money and said that it was not highlighting the the issue of inflation after his ouster as it did before.

Imran Khan then said that he wanted to educate people on a few issues.

He said that when billions of rupees are stolen from government coffers they are sent abroad and to send that money abroad you buy US dollars and when you buy dollars, the Pakistan rupee falls against the US dollar.

Then the the country faces inflation and heads towards destruction, he said.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that he was ready to sell his clothes to provide flour to people at cheaper rates, Imran Khan said, “Shehbaz Sharif stop these dramas. Don’t undress, we would be terrified to death.”

He said that if the Sharifs returned half of the money they stole from Pakistan, the PTI would reduce wheat prices.

Imran Khan criticized the judiciary for opening its doors at midnight and said that people who faced corruption charges were propped up in the government.

He again said that only animals could be neutral as Allah had ordained people to rise up against injustice.

Imran Khan claimed that Maryam Nawaz had to delay her rally in Fatah Jang because people did not show up and then she held the rally in the dark of night.

He said after 75 years the Pakistani nation was ready to move towards the Pakistan that was envisioned by Mohamad Ali Jinnah and when people enter Islamabad with his long march later this month, they will be able to see that Pakistan.

Hazara province

The rally at the College Ground in Abbottabad began Sunday afternoon and PTI supporters continued to pour in for hours, SAMAA TV reported.

Addressing the rally, Ali Muhammad Khan said that PTI would return to the National Assembly with a two-third majority and would not only create the South Punjab province but also support the call for a separate province for the people of Hazara region.

“We will come with a two-third majority and Insha Allah create the South Punjab province. And for your Hazara province, on the floor of the National Assembly and Senate whether it is Azam Khan Swati or me we stood there to speak that whatever people of Hazara want Imran Khan and PTI would give them Insha Allah.”

People in the Hindko speaking Hazara region have been demanding a separate province for years.

Ali Muhammad Khan said people of Abbottabad should tell him if they would resist “oppression.”

Addressing the rally, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, said that all the political parties were ready for fresh elections except Asif Ali Zardari and his PPP.

He said that fresh elections were crucial for the existence of Pakistan and that PTI’s movement was not for the sake of Imran Khan but for the life and death of Pakistan.

Former NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said that the government was lodging FIRs against the PTI workers, but the party would not be cowed.

At least 1,000 policemen were deployed at the venue to ensure security.

Due to growing summer heat many of the supporters were seen taking shelter under trees.