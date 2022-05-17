PTI admitted receiving ‘prohibited’ foreign funding, says Akbar Babar

Akbar S. Babar has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accepted receiving funding from foreign companies, despite the law prohibiting it.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, outside the Election Commission, Babar said in the previous hearing, the PTI’s counsel argued that if the party received prohibited funding from foreign companies, then in that case, the responsibility lies with the treasurers of those companies and not with the party.

“However, today they [the PTI] not only admitted receiving all those findings, but also argued that foreign companies could fund political parties.”

He called it a “confession,” adding that under the law, donation could only be received form individuals who are Pakistani nationals.

Babar added that during the hearing, the PTI’s counsel read and affidavit submitted by Arif Naqvi of The Abraaj Group who has been convicted of $1b corruption and facing a trial in the New York.

In the affidavit, Naqvi admitted that his company Wootin Cricket registered in Caymen Island transferred $2.1m into the PTI’s [bank] account. They [the PTI] admitted to receiving $1m from a Switzerland trust and another $50,000 [donation] from a Dubai-based company . “

He said the PTI admitted to receiving these funds but argued that if any transgression was found, the ECP only has powers to confiscate this money.

‘Imran Khan is a fascistic, should be crushed’

Babar called former Prime Minister Imran Khan a “fascist,” adding that he showed fascists-like traits by demanding resignation from the chief election commissioner and pressurizing the courts.

“Fascists demand resignation of judges in whose court they appear as criminals.”

Liking Khan to Hitler, Mussolini and Francisco Franco, Babar said fascists mobilize youth and raise nationalist slogans.

“Imran Khan is attacking constitutional institutions, and it is their responsibility to stop him.”

Unless this politics of conflict is crushed legally, Pakistan’s economy could not be stabilized, he added.

He said Khan is marching towards Islamabad to pressurize the Supreme Court, the election commission and the establishment.

“If today Khan’s demand for early election is accepted, then he would demands a favorable election commission and then results in his favor. If he fails to achieve those results, he would be out on roads again,” said Babar,

He said the responsibility lies with the current government to take tough decisions and not hold fresh elections.

Pakistan doesn’t need fresh election, instead it requires strong leadership that could crush this fascism legally, he said.