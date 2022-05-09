PM Shehbaz terms Imran’s Abbottabad speech ‘conspiracy against Pakistan’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lambasted Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan for his “aggressive speeches” against the government.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Monday, he said Khan has been criticizing state institutes which could cause anarchy in Pakistan.

The prime minister has termed Imran Khan’s Abbottabad speech an “anti-state” narrative and “conspiracy against Pakistan”, urging the lower house to control the PTI chairperson’s tone.

“If you’re [Imran Khan] not in power today … You were a favorite of this institute and fed like a baby for three and a half years,” he said. “This core institution has never supported any of the previous prime ministers the way it did Imran Khan Niazi.”

“It is unfortunate of him that despite [the support] he didn’t learn, perform or deliver to the nation,” he added.

Taking over the floor, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said the PTI chairperson has been trying to cause rifts between the state institutes while using state assets for his political rallies in different cities.

