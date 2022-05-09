Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Shehbaz terms Imran’s Abbottabad speech ‘conspiracy against Pakistan’

Criticises Imran Khan's 'hate speech'

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discusses PTI Chairperson Imran Khan’s Abbottabad speech in his address in Parliament (Photo: Twitter/ National Assembly)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lambasted Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan for his “aggressive speeches” against the government.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Monday, he said Khan has been criticizing state institutes which could cause anarchy in Pakistan.

The prime minister has termed Imran Khan’s Abbottabad speech an “anti-state” narrative and “conspiracy against Pakistan”, urging the lower house to control the PTI chairperson’s tone.

“If you’re [Imran Khan] not in power today … You were a favorite of this institute and fed like a baby for three and a half years,” he said. “This core institution has never supported any of the previous prime ministers the way it did Imran Khan Niazi.”

“It is unfortunate of him that despite [the support] he didn’t learn, perform or deliver to the nation,” he added.

Watch full speech here:

Taking over the floor, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said the PTI chairperson has been trying to cause rifts between the state institutes while using state assets for his political rallies in different cities.

More to follow…

FaceBook WhatsApp
prime minister shehbaz sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shehbaz says Maryam did not mean to attack anyone
Shehbaz says Maryam did not mean to attack anyone
ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate
ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Nasreen Jalil set to become Sindh governor
Nasreen Jalil set to become Sindh governor
Flood causes massive destruction in Hunza, adjoining areas
Flood causes massive destruction in Hunza, adjoining areas
India launches another hydropower project on River Chenab
India launches another hydropower project on River Chenab
New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B
New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B
Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s 'Mir Jaffar' statement conspiracy against Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s ‘Mir Jaffar’ statement conspiracy against Pakistan
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
Imran says will lead two million people on Islamabad
Imran says will lead two million people on Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.