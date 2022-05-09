President Arif Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Omar Cheema

President Arif Alvi turned down on Monday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisory for the removal of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Governor can not be removed without the approval of the president, he said.

Under clause 3 of article 101 of the constitution, the governor would continue until the president agrees to replace him, according to a note written by the president on the advisory.

There is no accusation of mismanagement against Punjab governor nor he has been convicted by any court, it added.

The incumbent Punjab governor has not done anything that’s against the constitution, President Alvi said.

The decision came hours after Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the president is bound to act on the advice of the prime minister and refusing to do so would tantamount to violating the constitution.

The minister also urged Punjab governor not to further spoil his image and advised that it would be better for him, if he leave with dignity.

Things have not been ideal between the federal government and the president, Punjab governor.

Arif Alvi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) stalwart, was elected as the 13th President of Pakistan soon after Imran Khan’s came into power.

When Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s president Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister following the ouster of Imran Khan through a successful no-confidence motion, President Alvi recused himself from administrating the oath of the PM office.

He even excused himself from swearing-in ceremony of the PM Shehbaz’s cabinet in the first phase, citing health reasons.

Governor Cheema was appointed following the resignation of former governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Before resigning, Sarwar had accepted the resignation former CM Usman Buzdar. Soon after coming into power, Governor Cheema rejected Buzdar’s resignation. He argued that Buzdar had addressed his resignation to PTI chief and then prime minister Imran Khan nott Punjab governor hence it’s not valid. Despite his refusal, Hamza Shahbaz was sworn-in as Chief Minister by Speaker National Assembly Pervaiz Ashraf on the orders of the Lahore High Court.