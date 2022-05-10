President Alvi calls for judicial probe into ‘regime change conspiracy’

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for a thorough probe and investigations into the alleged regime change conspiracy.

He said that that the authorities should record circumstantial evidence to reach a logical conclusion and provide clarity to the people of Pakistan.

He was responding to the letter sent by former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, who became the first prime minister in the history of Pakistan to be ousted through a no-confidence vote.

President Alvi said that he was also sending his letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial calling for the constitution of an empowered Judicial Commission to hold hearings in this regard.

He said that he had read the copy of the cypher sent by the then Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Asad Munir. According to the president, it contained an official summary of a meeting held in the Pakistan Embassy between US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu along with another US official with the Pakistani envoy.

The report in the cypher included alleged statements made by Donald Lu specifically mentioning the ‘no confidence motion’ against then prime minister. The report also mentioned ‘forgiveness’ if it succeed and warned of dire consequences if it fails, President Alvi claimed.

In his letter, the President also referred to the two meetings of the National Security Committee that according to him had endorsed that the statements of US Assistant Sec. of State tantamount to unacceptable and blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan. The government had rightly issued a demarche to the US, he added.

Although, one of the two NSC meetings that President Alvi referred to, concluded last month that there was no evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ for regime change in Pakistan as claimed by Imran Khan.

Ambassador Munir who had sent the communique attended the NSC meeting and briefed the committee on “the context and content” of his telegram, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

According to the NSC statement, Pakistan’s premier intelligence agencies also said that there was no evidence of a conspiracy.

Following the meeting, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that the communique did not contain the name of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Alvi said that threats could both be covert and overt and in this particular case, it was clearly communicated in undiplomatic language. He said that the former prime minister had raised serious issues of possible covert reactions and ramifications of the threat.

“Proving a ‘smoking gun’ had been identified ‘in the hand of a conspirator’, or finding a possible money trail or identifying meetings where people had been motivated towards covert action or where people had been bought and sold, would be a vigorous exercise,” President Alvi said.