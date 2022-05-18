Wednesday, May 18, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  16
Police kill two alleged terrorist involved in Saddar blast

CTD claims they belonged to a banned organisation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) of the Karachi Police has killed two alleged terrorists after an intense exchange of fire in the Mauripur area.

According to a statement by the CTD, the terrorists included the alleged mastermind of the bomb blast that went off in Karachi's Saddar area May 12. He was killed with his accomplice, while one terrorist managed to flee.

According to CTD Incharge Mazhar Mashwani, the terrorists have been identified as Alla Dinu and Nawab.

They were allegedly linked with the banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, the CTD claimed.

On May 15, the law enforcement agencies detained four suspects in connection with the explosion. The raids were carried out in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, and Gadap — the suburban areas of Karachi.

Explosions in Karachi

The law and order situation has become a challenge for the LEAs after the city saw three bomb blasts in as many weeks.

On April 26, four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and three others injured in a suicide blast carried out by a female bomber inside the University of Karachi.

The explosion Saddar left one person dead and several wounded. The bomb which was placed in a cycled killed one person, and 13 injured.

In the latest blast May 16, a woman was killed while 11 people were injured when a bomb went off near New Memon Masjid in Karachi’s busy Kharadar area.

