Friday, May 6, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  04
PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan

Punjab CM takes notice, demands reports

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Unknown attacker shot dead the father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Naveed Ali in Pakpattan on Friday, the police said.

Ahmed Ali was found dead inside his room where he slept Thursday night, according to the police. He was shot in the chest.

The family decided to open Ahmed’s room after having “no response” till Friday noon. The deceased had left behind a widow and only son, Naveed Ali.

The police and forensic teams reached the site and the area was cordoned off. The time of death has not been identified yet as the family claimed: “no gunshot was heard”.

Meanwhile, the body has been moved to the hospital for postmortem.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the grieving family.

The chief minister has ordered the authorities to probe the murder.

Declaring it a “test” for the Punjab police, CM Hamza told the Punjab police chief to submit the investigation report as soon as possible and brought the culprits to justice.

The police, however, have found “no clue” about the suspects so far.

