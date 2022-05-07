PML-N ready to face Imran Khan: CM Hamza Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) was prepared to face Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Imran Khan in the political fight as “free and fair” elections were the only way forward to take the country out of the political crisis.

He was addressing a press conference in Faisalabad accompanied by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. “We came into power to seek the nation’s vote of confidence,” the chief minister said.

Talking about the former Buzdar-led government, he said in the last four years, PTI did nothing but lie. “Imran Khan never fulfilled his promise of the ‘Naya Pakistan’ and instead destroyed the old one,” he added.

The chief minister lamented that Pakistan had been facing several challenges when it came to the economy and governance.

“We will work with our allies and take steps that will be beneficial for the public,” he vowed. “And I believe that in the upcoming period, whenever economic reforms are completed, free and fair elections are the only solution to the crisis in the country.”

He pledged that PML-N would “make Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan” and said that the party was prepared to face Imran in political battleground but “some people” want to start a “civil war” in the country.

“I have always said that Imran Khan is a man who is wearing a suicide vest to damage the Constitution of Pakistan and trample the law,” he said, citing examples of the ruling of the National Assembly deputy speaker on the no-trust motion and the Punjab CM elections.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.