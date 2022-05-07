PML-N nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as Punjab governor

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Baligh-ur-Rehman is set to become Punjab governor as the prime minister Saturday sent a summary to the President for his appointment to the position.

The move came after the Pakistan Peoples Party backed off from its demand for the slot of Punjab governor.

The party has, in exchange, demanded three provincial ministries and more than two posts of special assistant to the chief ministers, SAMAA TV reported.

The power sharing formula was agreed in a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and PPP delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

PPP has backed off of its demand for constitutional positions like that of provincial assembly speaker or governorship.

The party has also demanded the chairpersonship of various standing committee and parliamentary secretaries. Moreover, it will also be given important positions in the provincial institutions.

PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani, Makhdoom Syed Usman Mehmood and Mumtaz Ali Khan Chaang are expected to become ministers, while Hassan Murtaza is expected to be named senior minister.

The names of Shazia Abid, Ghazanfar Abbas Langah, Rais Nabeel Ahmad have been proposed for parliamentary secretaries, while Shehzad Saeed Cheema’s name has been proposed for special assistant.

Earlier, it was reported that PPP had demanded governorship and three ministries.

The incumbent Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema is on the way out as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resent the ‘advice’ for his removal to President Alvi. The advice would take effect by the next week under the constitution of Pakistan even if the president does not approve it.

President Arif Alvi previously returned the summary sent by the prime minister for the removal of Cheema.

He was appointed as new Punjab governor last month after former Prime Minister Imran Khan removed Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.