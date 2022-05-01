PML-N govt considering suspending Nawaz Sharif’s sentence: Rana Sanaullah

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sanaullah told this to SAMAA TV correspondent Asim Naseer in an exclusive interview that was aired on Sunday.

Sanaullah said that the government has the powers to commute, reduce or suspend anyone’s sentence.

If an innocent has wrongly been convicted, there is way that the sentence is suspended and they are given a chance to approach the court in a proper way, he added.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif should lead the next election campaign, said Sanaullah. Maryam will lead the mass mobilization drive.

Presiding officer should administer oath to PM, CM

On the constitutional crisis that emerged in Punjab over the oath of new chief minister, the government is considering making necessary changes to the law.

It got further complicated after the resignation of Usman Buzdar was rejected by the Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfaraz Cheema and yet Hamza Shahbaz was sworn in as news chief minister, several contradictory viewpoints emerged on Saturday on the apparent ‘constitutional crisis’ in the province.

As soon as a person is elected as prime minister or chief minister, the presiding officer who is presiding the session of that house, should then and there administer the oath of the office, said Rana Sanaullah.

This age old thing that even after you are elected, the oath will be administered in the Governor House where the ‘Lord Sb’ is sitting are a sign of slavery and should be abolished, said Sanaullah. The way this law has been exploited, we should amend the law as soon as possible, he said.

Foreign hand involved in KU Confucius Institute attack

To a question if he suspects the involvement of foreign hand in Karachi University suicide blast, Sanaullah replied, “Definitely.”

Some of our neighbours especially one of the them have been trying to destabilize the peace in Pakistan, the minister.

The law enforcing agencies are very close to digging out the group involved in the incident, he said. It is very unfortunate that an entire family, an educated and well-off family, was involved in the attack, he said adding that it negates the perception that people get involved in such things because of poverty or illiteracy.

Outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army had claimed responsibility of the attack.

Interior minister still on no-fly list

The minister confirmed that his name has not been removed from the Exit Control List.

My name was put on ECL in a narcotic related case, there’s a separate that looks after such case, he said. We provided all the input and proved to the committee that the case was totally fictitious. It will be removed after the meeting of the committee, he said.

NAB chairman should go

On a question if NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal will survive, the minister said, “I think he neither should stay nor should we keep him.” He has completed his tenure and this post is neither extendable nor re-appointable, the minister said.

Responding to question about dissolution of National Accountability Bureau, the minister said that they had meeting where some participants were off the view that it should be abolished all together. Others believe that it would hurt the government politically.

Masjid-e-Nabawi incident planned in Pakistan, London

The minister said that the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident was planned in Pakistan and London. People travelled from Pakistan and London to Saudi Arabia.

We will bring the perpetrators of the incident to the justice, the minister vowed.