PM to visit UAE, offer condolences on Sheikh Khalifa’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates Sunday to offer condolences on the demise of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prime minister will meet the newly elected President of the UAE Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

According to the APP, the prime minister will convey sympathies and condolences of the leadership, the government and people of Pakistan.

He will arrive in the country from London where he is currently staying.

“Pakistan and the UAE are bound by close fraternal relationship. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the relationship between Pakistan and the UAE scaled new heights,” reads a statement released by the Foreign Office.

The Government of Pakistan announced three-day national mourning over the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed

PM Sharif congratulated Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed upon his election as the UAE president.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Heartiest congratulations to my brother @MohamedBinZayed on his election as new President of UAE. I extend best wishes to him and look forward to working together to further strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Pakistan-UAE fraternal ties are destined to scale new height.”

Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president

The UAE’s long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa.

The 61-year-old was unanimously elected by the Federal Supreme Council, WAM news agency said, becoming the ruler of the oil-rich country founded by his father in 1971.

Sheikh Mohamed, often known as ‘MBZ’, met members of the Federal Supreme Council, made up of rulers of the UAE’s seven emirates, as the country enters a period of mourning for his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohamed’s ascension, which was widely expected, formalises his position as leader of the desert state of 10 million after years of calling the shots while Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.

Under his low-key direction, the United Arab Emirates has put a man in space, sent a probe to Mars and opened its first nuclear reactor, while using its oil-funded clout to develop a more assertive foreign policy.