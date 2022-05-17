PM to address nation tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation tomorrow (Wednesday) May 18, in a televised appearance.

This would be the first-ever address of Shehbaz Sharif since he became the prime minister on April 11.

SAMAA TV reported that the PM will take the nation into confidence regarding the current economic and political situation in the country.

He will also focus on the opposition’s campaign on social media to defame institutions.

However, the time of the address was not announced as of Tuesday afternoon.