PM to address nation tomorrow

The first-ever address to focus on economic situation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation tomorrow (Wednesday) May 18, in a televised appearance.

This would be the first-ever address of Shehbaz Sharif since he became the prime minister on April 11.

SAMAA TV reported that the PM will take the nation into confidence regarding the current economic and political situation in the country.

He will also focus on the opposition’s campaign on social media to defame institutions.

However, the time of the address was not announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

