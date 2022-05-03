PM Shehbaz wishes Eid greetings to Qatar, Bahrain

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called the Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani to greet him Eid-ul-Fitr, the Foreign Office (FO) said Monday.

According to a statement issued by the FO, he also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Qatar. “The emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan,” it added.

“Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations, and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries,” it stated.

“The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.”

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also held a telephonic conversation with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to extend Eid greetings and pledged for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He reiterated that Pakistan values its fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister appreciated the measures taken by the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain to look after the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While reciprocating the prime minister Eid greetings and warm sentiments for the people of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated PM Shehbaz on his recent election and assumption of office,” the FO added.