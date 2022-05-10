PM Shehbaz to leave for London in next 24 hours

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to leave for London in next 24 hours, SAMAA TV’s Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif reported.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would also accompany him.

During his day-long stay in the UK capital, PM Shehbaz would call on former three time prime minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif. He will also meet former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

This will be his ever visit to London after coming into power.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia where he held key talks with Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (commonly referred to as MBS).

On his way back from the Kinngdom, PM Shehbaz made a day-long stop in the United Arab Emirates where he met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.