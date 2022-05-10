Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
PM Shehbaz to leave for London in next 24 hours

Will meet former PM and elder brother Nawaz Sharif

Posted: May 10, 2022
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

A file phot of Nawaz Sharif hugging Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to leave for London in next 24 hours, SAMAA TV’s Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif reported.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would also accompany him.

During his day-long stay in the UK capital, PM Shehbaz would call on former three time prime minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif. He will also meet former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

This will be his ever visit to London after coming into power.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia where he held key talks with Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (commonly referred to as MBS).

On his way back from the Kinngdom, PM Shehbaz made a day-long stop in the United Arab Emirates where he met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince  Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

