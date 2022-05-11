Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
HOME > News

PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support for Pakistan

WB assures economic reforms

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met World Bank Vice-President for South Asia Region Hartwig Schafer today (Tuesday) and has lauded the support of the World Bank in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Welcoming the vice-president, the premier expressed the desire to further strengthen the cooperation between the two sides, especially in the fields of agriculture, vocational training, and energy.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and work together for achieving shared objectives.

The World Bank official assured full support in future to implement projects funded by the institution and the economic reforms in the country.

According to a statement, they discussed the country’s development priorities and support for Pakistan’s ambitious reform programme on economic growth strategy.

During a meeting with Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan, Schafer appreciated the steps taken by the planning commission in various sectors, especially in agriculture and gender.

The commission briefed the delegation about the development in various sectors including energy, climate change, education, health, agriculture and others.

Dr Jahanzeb urged the World Bank to continue to support the government of Pakistan in order to implement the projects.

