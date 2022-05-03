High-powered UAE delegation visits Pakistan

A high-powered United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation visited Pakistan today (Tuesday) to explore opportunities on the economic front after Islamabad sought a multibillion-dollar investment from Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

According to the statement issued from the PM House, the high-level visit during the Eid holidays exhibited the keenness of the UAE to invest in Pakistan.

In follow up of recent visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to the UAE, a high level economic delegation of UAE visited Pakistan today, on 3rd May 2022. — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) May 3, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the “brotherly gesture”, and expressed his interest to welcome significant investments from the “Emirati brothers”.

The two sides have agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation including in the fields of trade, energy, infrastructure, petroleum and other sectors, the statement added.

The delegation has pledged to stay in close contact for the implementation of the investment and trade decisions made at the leadership level.

PM Shehbaz, on his return from Saudi Arabia, had stopped in the UAE last week to hold a meeting with President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other top officials where he had urged the senior officials to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

‘New chapter’

Earlier in the day, the prime minister has expressed hopes to start “new chapter” in the bilateral relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after he called Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey Eid greetings.

PM Shehbaz Sharif made a telephone call to HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, today and conveyed Eid greetings to the Crown Prince and the brotherly people of UAE. — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) May 3, 2022

He also extended wishes for the good health of the UAE leadership and the peace and prosperity of the fraternal Emirati people.

PM Shehbaz underscored that he looked forward to working with the UAE leadership to further intensify mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, particularly in the realm of trade, investments and economic cooperation, statement from the PM Office said.

He thanked the crown prince for sending a special economic delegation to Pakistan, soon after the visit, which has marked a “new chapter” in the bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries.

The crown prince reciprocated the Eid greetings and warm sentiments of the prime minister of Pakistan. He reiterated his resolve to further strengthen the long-standing cooperative ties between the two brotherly countries.

The prime minister thanked the crown prince for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to the UAE and recalled his extensive consultations with him.

He extended a cordial invitation to the crown prince to visit Pakistan at an early date. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact to further advance bilateral collaboration and cooperation in the international arena.

