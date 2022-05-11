PM Shehbaz arrives in London for meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London, along with a delegation comprising federal ministers and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders.

They will meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for consultations on key national issues, including early elections and the economic situation.

The delegation comprises Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafiq, and Khawaja Asif.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq has been granted special exemption by the federal cabinet to travel as his name was on the exit control list.

The PML-N leader will also meet former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for directions on key economic issues like rising inflation, petrol prices and widening current account deficit.