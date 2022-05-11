Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Shehbaz arrives in London for meeting with Nawaz Sharif

PTI plans protests

SAMAA | and - Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London, along with a delegation comprising federal ministers and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders.

They will meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for consultations on key national issues, including early elections and the economic situation.

The delegation comprises Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafiq, and Khawaja Asif.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq has been granted special exemption by the federal cabinet to travel as his name was on the exit control list.

The PML-N leader will also meet former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for directions on key economic issues like rising inflation, petrol prices and widening current account deficit.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif prime minister shehbaz sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hours after president’s refusal, government dismisses Punjab governor
Hours after president’s refusal, government dismisses Punjab governor
Can Karachi reclaim its trash from private garbage pickers?
Can Karachi reclaim its trash from private garbage pickers?
New Omicron variant entered Pakistan from Qatar
New Omicron variant entered Pakistan from Qatar
NAB sends out 100 letters seeking details on Farah, husband
NAB sends out 100 letters seeking details on Farah, husband
Cabinet appoints Fawad Asadullah IB chief, allows wheat export
Cabinet appoints Fawad Asadullah IB chief, allows wheat export
Met downplays Karachi heatwave as intl expert rings alarm bells
Met downplays Karachi heatwave as intl expert rings alarm bells
PM Shehbaz to leave for London in next 24 hours
PM Shehbaz to leave for London in next 24 hours
PM orders NCOC restoration after new coronavirus case reported
PM orders NCOC restoration after new coronavirus case reported
Pakistan govt websites come under DDoS attacks
Pakistan govt websites come under DDoS attacks
Awn Chaudhry appointed PM Shehbaz's adviser
Awn Chaudhry appointed PM Shehbaz’s adviser
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.