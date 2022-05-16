Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
HOME > News

PM Shehbaz orders task force to tackle climate change

Ministries and relevant institutions to be included

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the formation of a task force for effective coordination between the concerned ministries for tackling the effects of climate change. 

The prime minister directed the ministry of climate change to form the task force and call its first meeting as early as possible.

Addressing a press conference, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the representatives of health, food security and water resources ministries, chief secretaries of all four provinces, NDMA and PDMA would be made part of the task force.

She added the first meeting of the task force would take place Monday 6:30pm.

Rehman cautioned the country’s vulnerabilities against climate change were increasing and a holistic approach is required to combat the effects of climate change.

