PM promises to end financial woes, load-shedding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to put an end to electricity load-shedding and the ongoing financial crisis faced by the country and people.

He addressed PML-N supporters at his family’s Jati Umra residence in Lahore and released a message for the nation on Eid.

Speaking to party supporters after offering Eid prayers in Jati Umra, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was facing the “worst” financial crisis in its history but the government would soon overcome it.

He said he would soon address the nation and outline all the issues.

The prime minister said that the Pakistani nation had never been through what it is facing today. The youth have been facing psychological issues due to unemployment, and even today several parents do not have money to buy their children new clothes, he said.

Earlier, in a message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the needy people while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister said his government was committed to ensuring country’s deliverance from the load shedding and was making all-out efforts to achieve the objective.

He also directed the authorities concerned to carry out no power outage till the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr to make the people properly enjoy the festivities of Eid.

He said keeping in view the Eid’s pleasures and the hardships of the inflation-hit people, the government had also decided not to increase the oil price.