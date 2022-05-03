Tuesday, May 3, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  01
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM promises to end financial woes, load-shedding

Youth facing psychological issue dues to unemployment

SAMAA | and - Posted: May 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: May 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to put an end to electricity load-shedding and the ongoing financial crisis faced by the country and people.

He addressed PML-N supporters at his family’s Jati Umra residence in Lahore and released a message for the nation on Eid.

Speaking to party supporters after offering Eid prayers in Jati Umra, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was facing the “worst” financial crisis in its history but the government would soon overcome it.

He said he would soon address the nation and outline all the issues.

The prime minister said that the Pakistani nation had never been through what it is facing today. The youth have been facing psychological issues due to unemployment, and even today several parents do not have money to buy their children new clothes, he said.

Earlier, in a message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the needy people while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister said his government was committed to ensuring country’s deliverance from the load shedding and was making all-out efforts to achieve the objective.

He also directed the authorities concerned to carry out no power outage till the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr to make the people properly enjoy the festivities of Eid.

He said keeping in view the Eid’s pleasures and the hardships of the inflation-hit people, the government had also decided not to increase the oil price.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
What time is Eidul Fitr 2022 prayers in your city?
What time is Eidul Fitr 2022 prayers in your city?
Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: IHC stops authorities from arresting Gill, Fawad
Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: IHC stops authorities from arresting Gill, Fawad
Who is Rebecca Grant schooling Pakistan on foreign policy?
Who is Rebecca Grant schooling Pakistan on foreign policy?
Govt distances itself from cases against PTI leaders
Govt distances itself from cases against PTI leaders
Intense heatwave, dust storm predicted in Sindh
Intense heatwave, dust storm predicted in Sindh
Imran holds up US analysts' interview as proof of conspiracy
Imran holds up US analysts’ interview as proof of conspiracy
Misuse of blasphemy laws, PTI to raise issue with UN
Misuse of blasphemy laws, PTI to raise issue with UN
In pictures: NYC's Empire State building turns green for Eid
In pictures: NYC’s Empire State building turns green for Eid
Two Eids, FIRs against PTI leaders, Nawaz Sharif's sentence
Two Eids, FIRs against PTI leaders, Nawaz Sharif’s sentence
Two Eids dilemma: Should Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fast as penance?
Two Eids dilemma: Should Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fast as penance?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.