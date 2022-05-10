Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM orders NCOC restoration after new coronavirus case reported

He seeks report from NIH on current situation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered on Tuesday to immediately restore National Command and Operation Centre as the Omicron sub-variant case has been reported in Pakistan.

The move came after the country recorded a new coronavirus case Monday.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case was of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

“NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries,” NIH tweeted.

The prime minister also sought report from the NIH.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) which was established in 2020 as the nerve centre for Pakistan’s unified response against the coronavirus ceased operations on March 31, 2020.

NCOC Chief Asad Umer said that the decline in the spread of the virus and the vaccination rates indicate that people should return to normal lives.

“This institute which was established in an emergency situation [now] needs to be phased out,” said Umar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NCOC PM Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PM orders NCOC restoration after new coronavirus case reported
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran
Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran
NA passes resolution condemning Imran Khan's anti-army statements
NA passes resolution condemning Imran Khan’s anti-army statements
President Arif Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Omar Cheema
President Arif Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Omar Cheema
Karachi port evacuated after two labourers killed offloading Soybean
Karachi port evacuated after two labourers killed offloading Soybean
Imran Khan launches PTI’s membership campaign
Imran Khan launches PTI’s membership campaign
Hours after president’s refusal, government dismisses Punjab governor
Hours after president’s refusal, government dismisses Punjab governor
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
PM bans sugar export, orders crackdown against smugglers
PM bans sugar export, orders crackdown against smugglers
IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM
IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.