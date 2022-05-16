Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
News

PM orders foolproof security after Imran Khan reveals ‘life threats’

Bani Gala security beefed up

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Source: Online

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the interior ministry to ensure foolproof security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

On Monday, the interior ministry gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the security of Imran Khan.

The prime minister directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan and follow all the necessary precautions.

According to the ministry spokesperson, 94 police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel have been deployed for the security of Bani Gala, Imran’s personal residence.

In addition, 36 personnel from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, six from the Gilgit-Baltistan police, 35 private security guards and will guard the PTI chairman.

During his travel outside of Islamabad, four vehicles and 23 personnel of the Islamabad Police, while one vehicle and five Rangers personnel will be deployed for his security at all time.

The spokesperson said the ministry’s threat assessment committee was constantly reviewing threats to Imran’s security.

It requested the former prime minister to share any specific threat he received with the ministry.

Addressing a rally in Sailkot Saturday, the PTI chairman said another conspiracy was being hatched against him behind closed doors.

“A conspiracy is being hatched against me [Imran Khan] behind closed doors,” he claimed. “They want me dead.”

“I have recorded a statement and kept it in a safe,” Khan added, saying that if anything happens to him the video will be released.

The former prime minister said that I have revealed all the names involved in the conspiracy against him.

Later, the interior minister responded to the claims and termed them a “fraud and drama” with the nation.

Talking to SAMAA TV’s Naveed Chaudhry in London, the interior minister said the PTI chief became a “habitual liar of building fake narratives” like the way he did when he was ousted from the Prime Minister’s office.

Imran Khan
 
PM wants foolproof security for Imran Khan against life threat
 

