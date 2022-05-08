PM orders emergency measures to cope with Hunza GLOF crisis

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the authorities to immediately put in place all the required emergency measures to cope with the situation arising in the wake of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from the Shishpar Glacier in Hunza area of Gilgit Baltistan.

The outburst of water from a glacial lake on the Shishpar glacier caused flooding in Hunza where in Hassanabad a Karakoram Highway bridge collapsed on Saturday.

The prime minister directed the authorities to move the affected families and their movable assets to safer areas and supply them with food, medicines and emergency equipment.

Expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the losses, the prime minister said that all possible steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of the affected residents.

He also summoned a report over the incident and directed for full assistance to the government of Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister also directed authorities to estimate losses incurred by people due to flooding

Since two 700MW and 250MW powerhouses were also affected, the prime minister ordered immediate restoration of the powerhouses on war footing and said that its expenditures would be borne by the federal government.