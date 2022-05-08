Sunday, May 8, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  06
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM orders emergency measures to cope with Hunza GLOF crisis

Population to be moved to safer places

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the authorities to immediately put in place all the required emergency measures to cope with the situation arising in the wake of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from the Shishpar Glacier in Hunza area of Gilgit Baltistan.

The outburst of water from a glacial lake on the Shishpar glacier caused flooding in Hunza where in Hassanabad a Karakoram Highway bridge collapsed on Saturday.

The prime minister directed the authorities to move the affected families and their movable assets to safer areas and supply them with food, medicines and emergency equipment.

Expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the losses, the prime minister said that all possible steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of the affected residents.

He also summoned a report over the incident and directed for full assistance to the government of Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister also directed authorities to estimate losses incurred by people due to flooding

Since two 700MW and 250MW powerhouses were also affected, the prime minister ordered immediate restoration of  the powerhouses on war footing and said that its expenditures would be borne by the federal government.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hunza
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce
Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah files for divorce
Watch: Karakoram Highway bridge collapses in Hunza following GLOF event
Watch: Karakoram Highway bridge collapses in Hunza following GLOF event
Shehbaz Sharif says Maryam went with heat of the moment
Shehbaz Sharif says Maryam went with heat of the moment
ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate
ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate
Imran: Lack of conviction against Sharifs was part of 'conspiracy'
Imran: Lack of conviction against Sharifs was part of ‘conspiracy’
NAB starts inquiry against Farah Khan over money laundering allegations
NAB starts inquiry against Farah Khan over money laundering allegations
PML-N nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as Punjab governor
PML-N nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as Punjab governor
Govt withdraws petition seeking restoration of PECA’s Section 20
Govt withdraws petition seeking restoration of PECA’s Section 20
Nasreen Jalil set to become Sindh governor
Nasreen Jalil set to become Sindh governor
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces medical college for Shangla
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces medical college for Shangla
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.