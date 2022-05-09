Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
Samaa TV
PM bans sugar export, orders crackdown against smugglers

Prices should be stabilised, says PM

Posted: May 9, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to ban the export of sugar Monday, saying the needs of the country should be met first.

According to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office, PM Sharif has ordered a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers across the country.

strict action should be taken against all hoarders and those selling the commodity at higher prices and creating artificial shortage.

He also directed the authorities to ensure effective implementation of the orders and present a report. The prime minister warned the authorities of action in case of negligence.

The decision has been made by the prime minister to keep enough sugar stocks and stabilize the prices in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif sugar
 
