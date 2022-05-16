Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
Petroleum prices remain unchanged for next fortnight

Govt issues notification after PM rejects hike

Posted: May 15, 2022
Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The federal government Sunday night issued a notification to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days as announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail earlier in the day.

The notification was issued after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected the proposal of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for an increase and directed to maintain the prices of petroleum products at the existing level, according to a release by the Petroleum Division.

Earlier, the Ogra sent two summaries to the government proposing either complete withdrawal of subsidies on petrol and diesel or a phase-wise end to the subsidies.

In one of its summaries sent to the government, Ogra proposed a“phase-wise“ hike in fuel prices.

The price of petrol was to surge by up to Rs45 per liter if the government had completely withdrawn the subsidy on it, but could have increased by Rs31 if the government had decided to partially continue the subsidy.

Ogra also proposed an increase of Rs50 per litre in the price of diesel in the first summary and an increase of Rs85.85 in the second summary.

The government, however, has notified the following prices for the next fortnight.

ProductExisting PricesNew Prices(+) Increase (-) Decrease
Petrol149.86149.86+0.00
High Speed Diesel (HSD)144.15144.15+0.00
Kerosene (SKO)125.56125.56+0.00
Light Diesel Oil118.31118.31+0.00

Federal Information Minister Miftah Ismail told a press conference on Sunday that the government had no immediate plans to increase petrol and diesel prices.

However, he later explained that in the future the government will revisit its decision.

